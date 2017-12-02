Mark Wright excited about Christmas reunion with wife Michelle Keegan – read his sweet message The couple are looking forward to Christmas together after months apart

Aw, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are the cutest couple ever! The newlyweds have spent the past eight months apart while they each film their respective TV shows, but now the pair are preparing for a romantic Christmas reunion and doting husband Mark can't wait. The TV presenter took to his Instagram page on Saturday to share his happy news.

He wrote: "Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones. @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day. I’m so proud of you, words can’t even explain. It’s going to be the best Christmas ever!! I love you so much my little trooper x."

Mark has been working in Los Angeles after landing his 'dream job' on TV show Extra, while Michelle has been filming Our Girl in South Africa and Nepal. Mark's followers were thrilled for the star, with one writing: "I’m so pleased you’ll be reunited for Christmas! It seems you’ve been so long a part! Enjoy! X." Another fan told the star: "It’s not about how long apart for, it’s the coming back together." While a third follower said: "I nearly cried reading this."

Mark recently told The Sun that he was feeling a bit lonely out in LA. He said: "My wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too." He added: "I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife - it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet." However, Mark insisted that he is "enjoying the job" and it's just a matter of time before he is reunited with Michelle.

Finally it’s here !! Tomo night on @bbc 9pm it’s the launch of OUR GIRL !! Cannot wait !! This little ones hard work will all seem worth while. So proud of you @michkeegan 💚 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Meanwhile Michelle told Closer magazine that time apart is good for a relationship. "We text as much as we can. Last year I had a lot of time off from work so we literally spent all day and night together, but at the moment it’s nice to spend some time apart and be able to miss each other again." The actress also told Women's Health that she eventually wants "four kids" and said of her and Mark's marriage: "It's hard being away from him [while I'm filming]. Really hard. But we FaceTime and speak, like, all day every day! That’s what keeps me sane!"