London socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson sadly died in February this year at the age of 45 of natural causes. Her passing was a shock to her family, friends and fans. Now details of her will have been reported by The Sun newspaper, revealing that the star left her £2.3million fortune to her children when they turned 25. However, Tara made her will in 2004 and did not go on to have any children, meaning her estate will now pass to her siblings, James and Santa.

Tara with her sister Santa Montefiore

Tara shot to fame in the nineties as the first IT Girl. She was a regular face on the London party scene and was close friends with the British royal family, in particular Prince Charles. Following her tragic death, a private funeral service was held at a country church in Hampshire, with Santa sharing the eulogy she read at her sister's funeral on Twitter.

It read: "My darling Tara, I hope you know how much we miss you. From the moment you were born we were a family of five, but now we are four and that just isn't right. I hope you're aware of all the lovely things people have written about you, and that you are touched, because you never believed you lit up a room or made people feel special, but you did. You really did. I hope that you are resting, because you found life hard and now it is done. My beloved sister, I don't think you realised that success is never about the big things, but about the small things, and that just being you was enough."

Later in her life, Tara revealed that she had closed the door on her former lifestyle. "I have been very, very blessed to have done the BAFTAS, Oscars events and so on – so many of them in so many years. I appreciate and remember every one," she told HELLO! magazine. "However, now I am switches. I just like roast chicken with my mates around the kitchen table. Maybe that's a sign of my age. People come to my house now. I don't like to look too much into things. Hey, after the rain there's always sunshine!"