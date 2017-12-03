Loading the player...

Find out why Frankie Bridge thinks Christmas might be 'challenging' this year The Saturdays star is a proud mother to two sons

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has revealed she is excited to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones this year. The singer, who shares sons Parker and Carter with husband Wayne, exclusively told HELLO! Online that her eldest, four-year-old Parker, hasn't fully understood the concept of presents - like most children. "Park is definitely into presents now," she shared. "If it's someone else's present, he's always like, 'My present. I want to open it.' He's not quite understood that they're all not for him yet so Christmas could be challenging."

Frankie Bridge shares two sons with husband Wayne

STORY: Frankie Bridge reveals what she is getting husband Wayne for Christmas

Frankie, 28, added: "They're definitely excited. I think Parker is starting to understand more and more - they both know who Father Christmas is. So I'm hoping I can get to the whole point of leaving the mince pies, the reindeer and having to go to bed early and waiting for your presents this year." When asked about the preparation of buying gifts, the pop star confessed she prefers to do everything online. "I am a last minute Christmas shopper because I am last minute in everything in my life," she said. "Even though I know that Christmas comes at the same time every year. I am an online shopper, I do everything online because I can't deal with the busyness."

CHRISTMAS: See HELLO!'s pick of our favourite presents in our Christmas Gift Guide

The mum-of-two recently revealed what she will be buying her loved one for Christmas. "Wayne and I love buying pressies for each other but we're both so hard to buy for," she explained. "We actually like buying 'experiences' for each other. Wayne loves snowboarding. I'll treat him to a new board or a weekend away (with hopefully lots of snow!)" Looking ahead to the New Year, Frankie revealed that she will be making an important resolution this time round. "I don't normally make New Year's resolutions because I never stick to them." She continued: "I think in 2018 I'm finally going to learn how to cook!"

