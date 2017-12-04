Loading the player...

Katie Piper reveals what she is most looking forward to this Christmas The pregnant star appears in our HELLO! celebrity advent calendar

This Christmas will be extra special for Katie Piper. The star will see in the festivities with a brand new baby – her second child with husband Richard Sutton. Speaking in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar, Katie revealed what she is most looking forward to this season. "I will have a newborn baby in my arms by then, so I guess you can't beat that," the 34-year-old said, with a smile. Of her family's plans for the big day, she revealed that her other half will be in charge of the festive feast. "Normally in our house, my husband does the cooking and I'm a bit of a skivvy in the kitchen doing all the peeling and the cleaning up," Katie shared.

Katie Piper is to welcome her second child with husband Richard Sutton

Katie and her husband have been happily married since November 2015 and are already proud parents to three-year-old daughter Belle. Katie announced the news of her second pregnancy exclusively in HELLO! magazine back in June, saying: "Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined, and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again." Of her pregnancy experience, Katie added: "I have felt really nauseous and tired with this pregnancy and don't recall it being that way with Belle. But I don't want to sound like I'm moaning because we're over the moon and really excited.

"I've been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child. The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that's such a private and emotional thing when you're going through it."

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Belle

She also revealed that little Belle is already a doting big sister to the unborn baby. "This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy," the TV star said. "I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me.' I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we're thrilled either way."

