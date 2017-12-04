Pink opens up about raising her children as gender neutral Pink has talked about raising her two children as gender neutral

Pink has revealed that she is raising her two children, six-year-old Willow and one-year-old Jameson, as gender neutral. Speaking to the Sunday People about her young family, she explained: "We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she's like, 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

Pink revealed that she was raising her children

The What About Us singer previously opened up about raising her daughter to challenge gender norms during her acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. She said: "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know. I look like a boy with long hair'", to which Pink responded: "'When people make fun of me… Do you see me growing my hair? 'No, mama.' Do you see me changing my body? 'No mama.' Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world? 'Yes, mama.'" So, baby, girl. We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl."

Pink said her children are being raised in a 'label-less' household

Pink isn't the only star to be raising her children as gender neutral; Paloma Faith also revealed that she is bringing up her baby in the same way, and opened up to HELLO! Online about her decision at the Global's Make Some Noise Night gala in London. "It just means boys and girls play with lego, and boys and girls play with dolls," she explained. "And don't wear blue for boys, and don't wear pink for girls. I do lego and dolls. I go for picking yourself. I will have to accept and embrace whatever that child picks and that's without judgement… There were a lot of people who misunderstood that I thought I would make someone who was gender-neutral for the rest of their life. What a weird concept anyway because you can't create that."