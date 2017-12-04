Elton John's mother dies months after ending eight-year feud The pair were estranged for eight years

Sir Elton John has announced the sad passing of his mum Sheila. Taking to Twitter, the Candle in the Wind singer shared a photo of the pair together and wrote: "So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton." The singer, 70, had recently reconciled with his mother following an eight-year long feud. Earlier this year in May, Elton marked Mother's Day in the US by posting a sweet photo with his mum and sharing a heartfelt message. "Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton," he wrote.

Elton and Sheila had reconciled in 2016, with the singer confirming that they had put their bitter past behind them. Sheila had even booked an Elton tribute act to perform at her 90th birthday. At the time, her son said: "Out of respect for my mother's privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship. However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother's 90th birthday."

Elton announced the sad news on Twitter

The mother-son duo fell out in 2008, although Elton continued to support her financially. He was believed to have paid his mum's bills and sent her a single white orchid for her 90h birthday. The bust-up came about after Sheila remained in contact with two of Elton's oldest friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, after the singer fell out with them. Bob had worked as Elton's personal assistant, while John had acted as his manager.

Elton was also said to be offended by comments Sheila made about his husband David Furnish, with whom he has two sons. Speaking in the past about the family rift, Elton said: "It upsets me but, to be honest, I don't miss her. That was pretty hard to take. I don't hate my mother. I look after her but I don't want her in my life." However, the pair reconciled last year.