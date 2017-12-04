Robbie Williams' children meet Santa – see the adorable family photo The singer's wife Ayda Field shared the family photo on Instagram

Robbie Williams and his family enjoyed a very special outing this weekend – a trip to visit Santa! The singer's wife Ayda Field shared a beautiful family photo on Instagram of the couple and their two young children, daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlie, three. The candid shot showed Teddy deep in conversation with Father Christmas, while her little brother Charlie sat on their dad's lap.

The family have certainly been embracing the festive spirit, all under the watchful eye of their Elf on the Shelf toy, Dotty. Ayda has been sharing snaps of the elf positioned around their home, and revealed that Dotty had also met Santa at his grotto. "Mission Accomplished Dotty," she captioned the family snap, alongside the hashtags "#santasunday #christmastime #whosbeennaughtyornice".

Robbie and Ayda's children visit Santa

Robbie and American actress Ayda married at their Beverly Hills home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The couple welcomed their daughter Theodora Rose two years later in 2012, followed by their son Charlton Valentine in 2014. The doting parents often speak about their children and share photos on Instagram, but keep their faces hidden from view to protect their privacy.

Another recent photo showed Teddy helping her dad sign copies of his new album. The little girl was pictured looking down, with her face out of shot. Robbie, 43, wrote: "Teddy helping Daddy sign copies of Under The Radar Volume 2. Some of you lucky lot will be receiving super-limited edition CDs signed by Theodora herself!"

Teddy helping her dad sign album copies

Last year, Robbie admitted that his wife Ayda, 38, wants to expand their brood. "There will be a third [child] for sure," the former Take That band member told Australian radio station 94FM's breakfast show. "The missus wants a third one so we are sort of in contract negotiations right now... we all know how that goes." Robbie added: "I am loving fatherhood. I am loving my little girl. I am bowled over by her, and my little boy's getting bigger and bigger every day."