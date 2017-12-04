Ruth Langsford gets emotional as Eamonn Holmes throws surprise Strictly party – see photo The Northern Irish presenter shared a sweet photo on Instagram

Ruth Langsford was overcome with emotion as her husband Eamon Holmes threw her a surprise Strictly Come Dancing party over the weekend. The couple were meant to be celebrating Eamonn's 58th birthday on Sunday, but attention soon turned to Ruth, as her husband had secretly planned the bash. He uploaded a photo on Instagram of Ruth looking slightly tearful and wrote: "U may have read the story today. Basically my #Birthday but Ruth's surprise #Party. She hadn't a clue and as u can see ended up 'emotional'."

Eamonn and Ruth, who have a 15-year-old son Jack together, looked totally loved-up as they enjoyed a drink outside. Eamonn wore a festive Santa cap, while Ruth toasted her time on Strictly with a glass of champagne. On Monday, the Loose Women panellist opened up about her husband's touching gesture.

Eamonn threw a surprise party for Ruth

"We should have actually been celebrating Eamonn's birthday on Sunday," she said. "I've been really busy with Strictly so I hadn't organised anything, so his son said we'd take him out for lunch and it was sorted. So I kept out of the way and had to pretend I'd had a hand in it. We had a bit of a row on Saturday, and Sunday morning I wished him happy birthday and he just grunted at me."

Ruth continued: "I said, I know what this is all about – you didn't want me to do Strictly, and you didn't like the fact I did something on my own and that I did very well. So to cut a long story short we got to this expensive restaurant the kids had booked – and it turned out he had organised a 'well done on Strictly party for me!" Viewers then saw footage of Ruth being surprised as they entered the restaurant, with her loved ones singing the Strictly theme tune. "I felt so bad," said Ruth. "I've got so much making up to do – imagine how smug he must be."

Ruth and Anton du Beke made it to week eight

The mother-of-one made it to week eight of Strictly before she was booted off the competition. She and pro dancer Anton du Beke lost out in the dance off to Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse. Ruth said of her time on the show and Anton: "He's made this whole thing so much fun, I've absolutely loved it, even the judges' comments, even Craig's – he knows I love him really! And you Anton Du Beke are just the most fabulous man, so funny and you are a beautiful dancer and I hope we will be friends for a very long time."