Rochelle Humes reveals her favourite thing about Christmas The TV stars get the giggles as they star in our HELLO! celebrity advent calendar

Ninja Warrior's very own Rochelle Humes, Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara got into the holiday spirit as they chatted all things festive to HELLO! Online. The TV stars shared their favourite things about Christmas time in our exclusive advent calendar – and they all had very different answers.

For Ben, it was all about the socialising in the lead-up to the big day. "The favourite thing about Christmas for me is that there is always someone that wants to go for a drink," he shared. Rochelle agreed, but added that for her it was all about the food. The mother-of-two often shares tasty looking recipes on social media, and told us: "It's the food for me. I love a roast dinner, so a glorified roast dinner is incredible."

The Ninja Warrior team revealed all about their favourite part of the festive season

Chris, meanwhile, enjoys spending time with his loved-ones. "My favourite thing about Christmas is that it is a family day," he said. Rochelle and Ben were quick to tease their co-star, with Ben joking that Chris normally goes to the pub all day. Rochelle, Ben, and Chris were just three of the celebrities featuring in our 2017 advent calendar.

