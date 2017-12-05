Lily Allen faces backlash on Twitter after suggesting she will be homeless over Christmas The singer has since removed the post

Lily Allen has come under fire on social media after posting – and subsequently deleting – a message suggesting she could be left homeless over the Christmas holidays. The Smile singer, 32, had taken to Twitter to claim that tenants living in her London flat are claiming they have "diplomatic immunity", and are unwilling to vacate the property. The mum-of-two told her 5.96million followers: "Meant to be moving back into my flat this week, but my tenants just dropped that they can't find anywhere to go up to their standards. They said they're diplomats and have diplomatic immunity and there's nothing I can do about it. So, who fancies a family of 3 for Xmas?"

Lily Allen has come under fire after tweeting about tenants living in her London flat

The post certainly divided opinion. Some fans mocked the star's situation, using the hashtag #prayforlily. One joked: "Bit of a crazy request, but has anyone got Bob Geldof's number? I think we need to organise a concert to buy @lilyallen a 4 million pound property for Christmas. She's homeless and in need. Who's with me?" A second questioned: "Can't your dad or your brother find room for you? I'm sure their homes are big enough." However, some jumped at the chance to host Lily over Christmas, with one fan responding: "You can come to us, Lily. We're having goose & something bizarre and veggie for the lad."

It's not the first time Lily has made headlines this year. Back in June, her scheduled appearance on Newsnight was cancelled at the last minute following controversial comments she made about the Grenfell Tower fire. Lily had appeared on Channel 4 News and claimed that the number of people who had died in the fire was much higher than the official figures showed. She later took to Twitter to expand on her comments, writing: "What's left of the building serves as a horrendous metaphor for how the conservatives are running this country. A country can only be measured by how well it treats its most vulnerable, what has happened here at Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea would suggest to me that this country is not measuring up well. At all."