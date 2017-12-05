Nick Cave's wife Susie breaks silence on teenage son's death Arthur died aged 15 after falling off a cliff near Brighton two years ago

Nick Cave's wife Susie has spoken for the first time about the death of their son Arthur. The teenager tragically died aged 15 after falling from a cliff near Brighton in 2015. In an interview with Vogue, Susie opened up about the family's heartbreak. "I said: 'Nick, I can't do this.' The Vampire's Wife [Susie's fashion label] is over. Everything is over," she recalled.

Three months later, the fashion designer had "kind of a breakthrough" after Daisy Lowe contacted her for a dress. Susie decided to throw herself into work, admitting that her job "saved" her. "Having to show up, having something to do which was physically demanding enabled me temporarily not to think of anything else," she said. "Which is probably not healthy, I know, and one day maybe I'll find a therapist to process it all, but to be honest, work is what has saved me." She added: "It's irrational, I know, but that's how you live after a trauma, constantly on the edge."

Arthur died aged 15 after falling off a cliff

Arthur – who was survived by his twin brother Earl – tragically died in July 2015. He was found with life-threatening injuries on the underpass of Ovingdean Gap. Walkers on the coastal path attempted to give him first aid and called for help. He was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, but later died from his injuries.

At the time, Nick and Susie confirmed their son's death in a short statement, writing: "Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy, loving boy. We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time."

Susie and Nick also have a son, Earl

Four months later, an inquest heard that the 15-year-old had taken the hallucinogenic drug LSD, and had been spotted staggering around the top of the cliff before falling over. He had suffered a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage as well as two broken legs.