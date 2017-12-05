Victoria Beckham shares photo of 'beautiful ballerina' Harper Harper, six, was dressed in a white leotard and tutu

Harper Beckham is a mini prima ballerina! Proud mum Victoria has shared a photo of her daughter showing off her dance moves and looking absolutely adorable in a white tutu and leotard. "Kisses from a beautiful little ballerina x We love you baby girl x," Victoria captioned the Instagram photo. Harper is the youngest child and only daughter of Victoria and her husband David Beckham. The little girl has clearly inherited her mum's twinkle toes, with the former Spice Girl often taking to social media to share sweet posts.

Earlier this year, Victoria, 43, uploaded a photo of Harper wearing her old ballet shoes. The youngster had her feet in perfect third position as she donned Victoria's well-worn, pink satin shoes. Another photo, which was posted over the summer, showed Harper wearing her mum's old tutu as she danced in the family's back garden.

The youngest of the Beckham clan appears to be showing a keen interest in ballet. Harper has been attending the highly-regarded Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. She has been going to classes at the top school in London's Barbican for over a year and mum Victoria often takes Harper to lessons herself. The schoolgirl is also taking ballet lessons at the English National Ballet.

Mum-of-four Victoria attended the Jason Theatre School in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, between 1982 and 1991 from age eight, before gaining a scholarship to Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey. She trained in dance before finding worldwide success in pop group, the Spice Girls. And it seems Harper is following in her mum's footsteps, if her love of ballet is anything to go by. The little girl has also taken a trip to Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden where she watched The Nutcracker with her family.