2017's top ten most popular tweets in the UK that will make you laugh and cry Read the most retweeted posts of 2017 here

Two thousand and seventeen has been a year of ups and downs, and Twitter has put together the most popular tweets from the UK to reflect back on the year. From touching posts that struck a nerve with thousands of people, to a man simply wanting a lifetime supply of nuggets, here are the top ten most popular tweets that had us laughing, crying and contemplating this year.

Carter Wilkinson

When US-based teen Carter Wilkinson begged his fans to help him receive a lifetime supply of chicken nuggets from the restaurant Wendy's, the UK stepped up. Sharing a screenshot from Wendy's which promised Carter unlimited nuggets should his tweet reach 18 million retweets, he wrote: "HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS." His tweet received over three million retweets, and he did indeed receive his nuggs.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Ariana Grande

Following the horrendous terror attack that took place after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester arena, which killed 22 people and left hundreds injured, Ariana simply wrote: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." Hashtags including #WeAreManchester saw communities come together following the devastating attack, and Ariana returned to Manchester under two weeks after the attack to put on a benefit concert for the victims and their families.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Jermain Defoe

Jermain left his followers heartbroken when he posted a touching tribute to a young cancer patient, Bradley Lowery. Jermain, who had struck up a close friendship with the six-year-old, wrote a touching tribute and shared it on Twitter along with a collage of their moments together, and wrote: "Sleep tight little one."

Sleep tight little one... 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017

Barack Obama

Barack's tweet about tolerance received over a million retweets. Sharing a photo of himself greeting a group of toddlers, the former President wrote: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than it's opposite. - Nelson Mandela."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Andy Johnson

Being able to talk about mental health has become more and more important, and Andy raised awareness about the stigma surrounding the subject after footballer Aaron Lennon was detained under the mental health act. He tweeted: "It's time to #EndTheStigma and talk about #MentalHealth. For every RT, I'll donate 10p to @MindCharity in @AaronLennon12's name. #topman." #EndtheStigma became a popular hashtag, and encouraged others to discuss mental health.

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson had his followers giggling after posting a tweet trying to emulate how teenagers speak. Sharing a snap of himself dabbing while on holiday, he wrote: "Dab on it wagwan." Even his daughter Emily responded to the message, writing: "Who did this???"

Dab on it wagwan x 💯 pic.twitter.com/pGvtjSHL5p — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 24, 2017

CopThatCooks

PC Dave Wise tweeted to raise awareness on suicide, and his message certainly struck a chord among his followers. He wrote: "UK's suicide prevention line - 116 123 Will you retweet and possibly save a life," along with a poll, which then received over 300,000 votes and retweets.

UK's suicide prevention line - 116 123



Will you retweet and possibly save a life? — PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) October 9, 2017

Peter Crouch

Peter appreciates a good joke just as much as we do! The famously tall footballer (measuring at 6'7) shared a snap of himself with a pair of giraffes while on holiday, and cheekily wrote: "Summer for me is about time with family."

Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017

LucidWhim

Fiona shared a picture promoting breast cancer awareness and how to spot the signs to her 46 followers after her daughter's diagnosis, but probably didn't expect the message to receive over a quarter of a million retweets. Fiona recently announced that her daughter was now cancer free, and thanked @SheffieldHosp and @WPSupportCentre.

Tweeting this because my young daughter is fighting breast cancer. If it gets 1 retweet it might save a life. pic.twitter.com/tESVytpl7C — Fiona J (@LucidWhim) September 17, 2017

Official Wine Mom

After a clip of Jeremy Corbyn clapping his hands together at the Labour party conference was quickly turned into a meme, the funny folk on Twitter all tried to give it a suitable caption. 'Official Wine Mom' definitely came out on top, writing: "When you walk back into the sesh after throwing up," which received over 100,000 retweets.