2017's top ten most popular tweets in the UK that will make you laugh and cry
Read the most retweeted posts of 2017 here
Two thousand and seventeen has been a year of ups and downs, and Twitter has put together the most popular tweets from the UK to reflect back on the year. From touching posts that struck a nerve with thousands of people, to a man simply wanting a lifetime supply of nuggets, here are the top ten most popular tweets that had us laughing, crying and contemplating this year.
Carter Wilkinson
When US-based teen Carter Wilkinson begged his fans to help him receive a lifetime supply of chicken nuggets from the restaurant Wendy's, the UK stepped up. Sharing a screenshot from Wendy's which promised Carter unlimited nuggets should his tweet reach 18 million retweets, he wrote: "HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS." His tweet received over three million retweets, and he did indeed receive his nuggs.
Ariana Grande
Following the horrendous terror attack that took place after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester arena, which killed 22 people and left hundreds injured, Ariana simply wrote: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." Hashtags including #WeAreManchester saw communities come together following the devastating attack, and Ariana returned to Manchester under two weeks after the attack to put on a benefit concert for the victims and their families.
Jermain Defoe
Jermain left his followers heartbroken when he posted a touching tribute to a young cancer patient, Bradley Lowery. Jermain, who had struck up a close friendship with the six-year-old, wrote a touching tribute and shared it on Twitter along with a collage of their moments together, and wrote: "Sleep tight little one."
Barack Obama
Barack's tweet about tolerance received over a million retweets. Sharing a photo of himself greeting a group of toddlers, the former President wrote: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than it's opposite. - Nelson Mandela."
Andy Johnson
Being able to talk about mental health has become more and more important, and Andy raised awareness about the stigma surrounding the subject after footballer Aaron Lennon was detained under the mental health act. He tweeted: "It's time to #EndTheStigma and talk about #MentalHealth. For every RT, I'll donate 10p to @MindCharity in @AaronLennon12's name. #topman." #EndtheStigma became a popular hashtag, and encouraged others to discuss mental health.
Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson had his followers giggling after posting a tweet trying to emulate how teenagers speak. Sharing a snap of himself dabbing while on holiday, he wrote: "Dab on it wagwan." Even his daughter Emily responded to the message, writing: "Who did this???"
CopThatCooks
PC Dave Wise tweeted to raise awareness on suicide, and his message certainly struck a chord among his followers. He wrote: "UK's suicide prevention line - 116 123 Will you retweet and possibly save a life," along with a poll, which then received over 300,000 votes and retweets.
Peter Crouch
Peter appreciates a good joke just as much as we do! The famously tall footballer (measuring at 6'7) shared a snap of himself with a pair of giraffes while on holiday, and cheekily wrote: "Summer for me is about time with family."
LucidWhim
Fiona shared a picture promoting breast cancer awareness and how to spot the signs to her 46 followers after her daughter's diagnosis, but probably didn't expect the message to receive over a quarter of a million retweets. Fiona recently announced that her daughter was now cancer free, and thanked @SheffieldHosp and @WPSupportCentre.
Official Wine Mom
After a clip of Jeremy Corbyn clapping his hands together at the Labour party conference was quickly turned into a meme, the funny folk on Twitter all tried to give it a suitable caption. 'Official Wine Mom' definitely came out on top, writing: "When you walk back into the sesh after throwing up," which received over 100,000 retweets.
