Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make their first red carpet appearance together The couple are proud parents to two young kids

They have been together as a couple for five years, but have known each other for nearly two decades. And on Sunday night, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple as they attended the Breakthrough Prize Awards, which was held at the NASA Ames Research Center in California. Walking arm-in-arm, the Hollywood stars looked loved-up as they put on a cosy display in front of the flashing photographers. Mila, 34, oozed elegance in a strapless floral gown, which featured a black bustier, while Ashton, 39, looked handsome in a suave tuxedo and bow tie.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made a rare red carpet appearance on Sunday

STORY: Ashton Kutcher reveals sweet bond between children

The last time the pair walked the red carpet together was almost 17 years ago when they both starred in That 70's Show. Although the stars were not dating at the time, they played on-screen lovers Jackie and Kelso on the show. After Ashton ended his marriage with Demi Moore, the couple started dating in 2012 after 14 years of friendship. They then got engaged in February 2014 before welcoming their daughter Wyatt eight months later. Mila and Ashton tied the knot in July the following year, and they welcomed their second child, a son called Dimitri, in November 2016.

The couple have been together for five years

STORY: Mila Kunis talks raising two kids - 'It's different'

Earlier this year, Ashton proudly spoke about his two young children in an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: "Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby. At some point, I'm going to have to explain to her that it's not her baby, and I don't know how I'm going to do that." He continued: "She loves the baby so much, it's like 'Of Mice and Men'. She's like, 'I'll love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George.' I'm afraid she's like Lenny. I'm like, 'You're going to squeeze the baby's head off, honey’… She loves this baby maybe more than me."