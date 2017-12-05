Zoe Ball hasn't 'laughed so much for an age' as she hangs out with son Woody The TV host revealed she hadn’t laughed so much in a long time

Zoe Ball has been through a lot this year, so it was nice to see the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host laughing uncontrollably this weeek. The TV star took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo showing her hanging out with her teenage son Woody, 16. In the photo, Zoe was pictured belly laughing while laying on her bed, while Woody captured the moment on camera. Zoe captioned the photo: "Inny the bening geen. Haven't laughed so much for an age. Filmed by @w00dy_c00k."

Shortly after the photo was uploaded online, Zoe's followers, including famous friends Fearne Cotton and Davina McCall, were quick to like the shot. Others took to the comments section, with one writing: "He looks so happy that you're happy," while another said: "Keeping laughing Zoe." A third added: "Laughter is the best medicine."

Zoe Ball and son Woody got the giggles

Zoe – who is also mum to Nelly, seven, with with ex-husband Norman Cook - is extremely close to her family. The doting mum recently had viewers in hysterics after she received a phone call from her son, live on air. The 47-year-old host was seen retrieving her vibrating phone from behind a cushion, exclaiming: "Someone's ringing me, I'm so sorry!" She then added: "It's my son! Let me just turn my phone off…"

Zoe is a doting mum to son Woody and daughter Nelly

Following her separation from Norman – who she remains on great terms with – Zoe found love again with cameraman Billy Yates. Tragically, he took his own life in May. Earlier this month, Zoe paid a touching tribute to Billy on World Mental Health Day, urging people to talk and listen to each other and reach out for help if needed.

Zoe sadly lost her boyfriend Billy Yates earlier in the year

She wrote besides a photo of a pair of shoes: "So many emotions today #worldmentalhealthday there was so little help and support offered to my @billwahweewoo – only after he died did I learn about some of the amazing charities and support groups out there doing such great work for #mentalhealth #depression #suicideawareness.

"Really hope that the conversations people share today help those most in need. Keep talking. Keep listening. Keep loving. Thoughts & love to all those struggling & for all those living in the wake of loss. #mentalhealthmatters."