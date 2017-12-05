zoe-ball-son-woody-laugh

Zoe Ball hasn't 'laughed so much for an age' as she hangs out with son Woody

The TV host revealed she hadn’t laughed so much in a long time

by Hanna Fillingham

Zoe Ball has been through a lot this year, so it was nice to see the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host laughing uncontrollably this weeek. The TV star took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo showing her hanging out with her teenage son Woody, 16. In the photo, Zoe was pictured belly laughing while laying on her bed, while Woody captured the moment on camera. Zoe captioned the photo: "Inny the bening geen. Haven't laughed so much for an age. Filmed by @w00dy_c00k."

Shortly after the photo was uploaded online, Zoe's followers, including famous friends Fearne Cotton and Davina McCall, were quick to like the shot. Others took to the comments section, with one writing: "He looks so happy that you're happy," while another said: "Keeping laughing Zoe." A third added: "Laughter is the best medicine."

Zoe Ball and son Woody got the giggles 

Zoe – who is also mum to Nelly, seven, with with ex-husband Norman Cook - is extremely close to her family. The doting mum recently had viewers in hysterics after she received a phone call from her son, live on air. The 47-year-old host was seen retrieving her vibrating phone from behind a cushion, exclaiming: "Someone's ringing me, I'm so sorry!" She then added: "It's my son! Let me just turn my phone off…"

Zoe is a doting mum to son Woody and daughter Nelly 

Following her separation from Norman – who she remains on great terms with – Zoe found love again with cameraman Billy Yates. Tragically, he took his own life in May. Earlier this month, Zoe paid a touching tribute to Billy on World Mental Health Day, urging people to talk and listen to each other and reach out for help if needed.

 

6 months today @billwahweewoo ✨✨✨ no time at all, yet so so long to be without you & your wondrous ways, your love, your gorgeous monkey face, your voice, your laughter, your daftness, your glorious commentary on the worlds shenanigans, your mess, your big bear hugs & your dancing feets. You are so missed monkey. at times its impossible to comprehend what has happened. But you are at peace, and we can take comfort from that. And we all get a little bit stronger every day. Small steps eh. You are forever in our hearts & always in my pocket Snoops. Keep shining up there for us. Love you beautiful one ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨thank you to everyone who has reached out in these past few months & sent love or shared their own experiences with me, you have all helped me more than you could ever imagine. sending love back to all. Keep sharing, keep listening and let's keep on campaigning to find the support needed for those living with #depression #mentalillness #mentalhealthawareness 💜🙏🏼🌹#love

Zoe sadly lost her boyfriend Billy Yates earlier in the year

She wrote besides a photo of a pair of shoes: "So many emotions today #worldmentalhealthday there was so little help and support offered to my @billwahweewoo – only after he died did I learn about some of the amazing charities and support groups out there doing such great work for #mentalhealth #depression #suicideawareness.

"Really hope that the conversations people share today help those most in need. Keep talking. Keep listening. Keep loving. Thoughts & love to all those struggling & for all those living in the wake of loss. #mentalhealthmatters."

