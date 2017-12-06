Loading the player...

Nicola Roberts reveals favourite family Christmas memory Watch The Promise singer talk through festive past traditions

Girls Aloud pop superstar Nicole Roberts got into a festive spirit as she spoke about her Christmas traditions in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar. The redhead beauty explains that "her mum cooks in the day" and her Dad proceeds to take over and cook in the evening. She cheekily adds that she and her siblings "leave them to it, and veg out on the sofa!"

Cheryl Tweedy's best friend talks about her favourite Christmas memory as a little girl, and reverts back to joyful family moments. One image that particularly sticks out for the Sound of the Underground singer is when her youngest little brother had just been born, and her house hold was a little busy; with a new-born, her three-year-old-brother and her younger sister all under one roof. She explains that the household felt "very young, so Santa was still 'real' to the boys and to my sister."

Nicola explains that at that time, she herself was old enough to look down fondly on her younger siblings and was able to appreciate how magical Christmas was, and how Father Christmas himself had brought all the presents in their innocent eyes. She explains how it was "really sweet" to see.

