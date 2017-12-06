Naya Rivera files for divorce for a second time from husband Ryan Dorsey Naya Rivera has requested joint custody of the couple's two-year-old son

Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Dorsey, after three years of marriage. The Glee star reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" and lists their separation date as 24 November, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The 30-year-old was arrested in late November and charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting her husband.

In a call to the police obtained by TMZ at the time of Naya's arrest, Ryan can be heard saying: "I just need a police officer. My wife's out of control." He later took to Twitter to discuss the incident, writing: "This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone… please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love."

Naya and Ryan originally split back in 2016 before reconciling, and at the time the mum of two-year-old son Josey Hollis said: "After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time." In the new filing, she has requested joint legal and physical custody of their son, Josey, and asked to terminate any spousal support.

Naya and Ryan tied the knot back in July 2014 on a beach in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, just three months after Naya broke off her engagement to rapper Big Sean. Speaking about their split in her autobiography, Naya wrote: "I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world. Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren't even together anymore."