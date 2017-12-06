Anna Faris goes house hunting after ex-husband Chris Pratt files for divorce Anna Faris split from her husband, Chris Pratt, in August

Anna Faris has been spotted house hunting with her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, just two days after her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, officially filed for divorce. The Scary Movie actress was spotted looking at new properties on Sunday in LA, and an eyewitness told E! News: "They looked at a few modern contemporary houses in Venice [California] in the $3-4 million range. Anna was holding the flyers from the different houses and reading over the details. They were holding hands and seem very happy together."

READ: Anna Faris makes her first public appearance since split from Chris Pratt

Anna has been house hunting

Chris and Anna, who tied the knot in the summer of 2009, announced their split back in August in a joint statement, which read: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

READ: Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris after eight years of marriage

Chris and Anna split back in August

Anna was rumoured to be dating Michael following her break-up after the pair were spotted in Venice together on a romantic holiday. At the time, an onlooker told E! News: "Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery. They arrived at the hotel dock and were helped with their bags out of the taxi. Michael helped Anna with her things, and they were escorted inside for the afternoon."