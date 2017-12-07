Fergie opens up about heartbreaking effects of her drug addiction The Black Eyed Peas singer was addicted to crystal meth

Fergie has opened up about devastating effects of her drug addiction. The Black Eyed Peas star, 42, suffered from symptoms including "chemically-induced psychosis and dementia" as a result of her addiction to crystal meth. Speaking candidly to i newspaper, the American singer shared: "I was basically hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that particular drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I actually stopped seeing things. I'd just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or a bunny."

Fergie has talked candidly about her addiction with crystal meth

She added: "The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn't. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that's my strength, my faith, my hope for something better." Fergie - real name Stacey Ann Ferguson - went on to talk about her split from Josh Duhamel, explaining why they took so long to announce their separation. "I've just released my first solo album in 11 years, and I'm out promoting it. So there's really a lot going on. That's why we wanted to find our footing with our separation before we announced it publicly: to make sure we really got it together for our kid," she said.

STORY: Fergie reveals divorce was Josh Duhamel's idea

"Thank the Lord for FaceTime! Because both Josh and I are working full-time right now. If you're a full-time working parent, you’ll know what we're experiencing. It gets tough and we get tired, but we're trying our hardest to make sure that kid feels nothing around him but love." The Hollywood couple, who got engaged in December 2007 after three years of dating, tied the knot in January 2009 before they welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel split earlier this year

STORY: Fergie and Josh Duhamel confirm split!

The mother-of-one recently confessed that she feels relieved she no longer has to hide their separation. She told People: "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions. We're great friends. We love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird - there's no perfect time so we just decided to do it."