Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin take home £1m from their media company The host of This Morning owns 80 per cent of shares of Roxy Media

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin are taking home nearly £1m this year, documents from Companies House show. The married couple have scored a tidy sum from their company Roxy Media. Holly, who owns 80 per cent of shares, is set to receive £760,000 while producer Dan, who owns the remaining 20 per cent, will be left with a neat £190,000.

It's not known if the amount includes Holly's income from her presenting jobs on This Morning, Celebrity Juice, Play to the Whistle and Dancing on Ice. Earlier this summer, it was reported that Holly had received a £200,000 pay rise on This Morning to match her co-host Phillip Schofield. It's thought that the 36-year-old had been earning a third less that her fellow presenter; £400,000, in comparison to Phillip's £600,000.

Holly's pay rise came as she and Phillip negotiated their salaries for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, which returns in January. ITV bosses are said to have realised they couldn't pay the pair the same fee for the ice skating competition and not for their work together on This Morning. "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing On Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning," a source told the Mirror. "Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

Her husband Dan, meanwhile, is an accomplished TV producer who recently won a Scottish BAFTA for the comedy show, All Round To Mrs Brown's. Dan started out in television at the BBC, working as a researcher on Live & Kicking. He went on to become a Series Producer at the BBC at the age of 26, was Head of Programmes and Production at MTV by 29, and was working on Ministry of Mayhem when he met his future wife Holly, aged 31. In 2014, he established Hungry Bear Media alongside colleague Juliet Denison and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones.

Holly and Dan share three children together

Holly and Dan celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in August. The couple share three children together – Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester. Holly tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, occasionally sharing photos of her youngsters on Instagram but always being careful not to show their faces.