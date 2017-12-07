Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan set for Christmas reunion after 8 months apart The couple, who married in 2015, have spent the past few months on opposite sides of the world

Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan are set to have a very special Christmas this year. The couple have spent the past eight months apart due to their hectic filming schedules, with Extra presenter Mark living in LA and Michelle travelling the world for Our Girl. On Thursday, Mark took to Instagram to share his excitement, telling fans that he is on his way home. "I'm FLYING home for Christmas, oh I can't wait to see those faces," he wrote, putting his own spin on the festive classic, Driving Home For Christmas.

He continued: "I'm FLYING home for Christmas, yea, well I'm moving down that line and it's been so long, but I will be there, I sing this song to pass the time away, FLYING ON A PLANE, FLYING home for Christmas." Last week, Mark, 30, praised his wife Michelle for being such a "trooper". Sharing a photo of his wife in character as army medic Georgie Lane, Mark wrote: "Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones. @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day. I’m so proud of you, words can’t even explain. It’s going to be the best Christmas ever!! I love you so much my little trooper x."

Mark is on his way home to the UK

Michelle arrived back home last weekend, having spent the past few months in South Africa, Nepal and Malaysia filming. She posted a heartwarming video from set as filming came to an end, and captioned it: "This video gives me goosebumps... That's a wrap on Our Girl 3! What an amazing journey it has been. Being able to travel the world for 8 months doing something I love with so many talented and lovely people on and off screen makes me feel so unbelievably lucky! Thank you to everyone involved for the memories, and thank you to everyone who watches and supports the show."

This video gives me goosebumps... That's a wrap on Our Girl 3! What an amazing journey it has been. Being able to travel the world for 8months doing something I love with so many talented and lovely people on and off screen makes me feel so unbelievably lucky! Thankyou to everyone involved for the memories, and thankyou to everyone who watches and supports the show. ❤️ xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Michelle has spent the past eight months filming

Our Girl series three returned to TV in October. The first four out of 12 episodes aired, leaving fans devastated when Michelle's on-screen lover, Elvis, played by Luke Pasqualino, was killed off in an explosive ending.