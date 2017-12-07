Ed Sheeran jokes he could sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Ed Sheeran accepted his MBE from Prince Charles on Thursday

Ed Sheeran was all smiles as he was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles on Thursday. The Give Me Love singer was given the honour due to his musical career and charity work during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony. The pop star, who released his debut album in 2011, revealed that he would love to perfect at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception while chatting to PA following the ceremony.

Ed said his grandfather would be proud

When quizzed if he would be up for performing, he said: "Yeah, why not!" Ed dedicated the MBE to his grandfather, Bill Sheeran, who passed away four years earlier. He explained: "Do you know what I love, my grandfather was a massive royalist, he had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud."

Ed accepted the award from Prince Charles

Fans were quick to praise the star, with one writing: "@edsheeran deserves this award and so much more for everything he does to make this world a better place," while another added: "Congratulations Ed Sheeran picked up his MBE from Prince Charles for his music and charity work." The singer is known for working for organisations including East Anglia's children's Hospices.

Ed appeared to be back on form to accept the honour after fracturing his wrist and elbow back in October in a bike accident, forcing him to cancel several tour dates. Explaining his injury, he wrote: "A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong."