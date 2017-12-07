Loading the player...

Exclusive: Jamie Oliver opens up about his kids as he reveals which one is taking after him! Like father, like son! One of Jamie's kids is set to become another household name

Children often take after their parents - and that's certainly the case for one budding chef, who is following in their father's culinary footsteps. Jamie Oliver has revealed that his seven-year-old son Buddy Bear is showing promising signs to be the next foodie extraordinaire in his household. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, the celebrity chef confessed that he often comes to loggerheads with Buddy, who insists his dad doesn't let him take helm in the kitchen. "He's seven and he's got a bit of an issue with me. He thinks I don't let him cook enough - which is not true - but he tells mum [Jamie's wife Jools Oliver] that I need to work harder in letting him cook more at home," he shared. "When I've investigated at home, I'm like, 'I do. I'm always cooking with him - what's his problem?'"

Jamie Oliver has revealed his son Buddy has a promising career in the cooking world

The beloved chef, who has released his 20th book - Five Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food, joked that his little boy's idea of cooking is with "potions" and anything he can find in the garden - just like most children. "He feels that cooking starts with potions," he teased. "The potions that he makes ends up with a massive cauldron in the garden with mud and all kinds of horrible stuff mixed with stuff that I don't want to talk about." Elaborating further, Jamie continued: "He goes off and steals some of my most expensive ingredients and he's just glugging it all in. Last time I even looked, he was even peeing in it. He's like all over the place… And I don't let him, and that is why he thinks I'm not supporting his career."

When asked about his other children; Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, and one-year-old River Rocket, whom he shares with wife Jools, the father-of-five explained how the older they get the less engaged they are about cooking. "The teenagers are not giving me much at the moment," he admitted. "But just a few years ago, they were all into baking, they were all into bread. When they were sort of aged seven to 11, they picked and washed, they would make all the dressings for the salads. They would help me with the marinating. So any stuff that meant getting involved with bashing and thudding or drizzling."