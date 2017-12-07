Michael Bublé's four-year-old son Noah 'doing very well' following cancer battle The Haven't Met You Yet singer has another son Elias with his wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé's son Noah is making a strong recovery following his battle with cancer. The four-year-old is "doing very well," a source told Entertainment Tonight, and the family are looking forward to celebrating Christmas. This time last year, Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato had just received their son's diagnosis. "He's an energetic little boy!" the source said. "Events like this put everything in perspective. There's no doubt Christmas will be extra special at the Bublé household this year."

The insider added that Michael, 42, is excited to get back to work, having taken the past year off to care for his family. "When Noah received a cancer diagnosis, Michael immediately made the decision to step away from his work. It was really a scary time for everyone," the source said, revealing that Michael is "in a really good head space right now".

"He's an energetic little boy!" a source said of Noah

The Canadian crooner shares two sons with his wife Luisana – their firstborn Noah, and Elias, who turns two in January. Luisana has previously spoken about her son's health battle, revealing in April that he was in recovery. "Thank God the worst is now over but this is a long and ongoing process. It's devastating for any parent to receive the news we did when Noah fell ill," the actress told Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez.

Luisana, 30, also opened up about the heartbreaking moment doctors in the US told her that Noah had cancer. "Mike wasn't with me at the time," she said. "He was just about to do a very important interview in England and I couldn't get hold of him on the phone so the day I found out Noah had something in his stomach and the doctors didn't really know what it was and whether it might be a tumour, I got a flight to the States."

The family are looking forward to their Christmas holidays

Michael is due to return to the UK next year, when he will headline the British Summer Time Hyde Park in July. The Haven't Met You Yet singer pulled out of hosting this year's Brit Awards when his son fell ill, but UK fans will see Michael back on stage next summer.