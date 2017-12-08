Angelina Jolie reveals why making a film with Brad Pitt 'may not have been a good idea' Angelina Jolie opened up about her life in a new podcast interview

Angelina Jolie opened up about her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and admitted that their decision to make a film together in 2015, less than a year before their split, had been a mistake. The Maleficent star wrote and directed By the Sea, in which she co-starred with her husband, and during an interview on the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast this week, she concluded it "may not have been a good idea". She explained: "I wanted us to do some serious work together, and I wanted to see him do that kind of work. So I thought that it could be a good way for us to communicate. And I think in some ways it was. And in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness during that situation that carried on."

READ: Brad Pitt focusing on his children following split from Angelina Jolie: 'Kids are everything'

Angelina opened up about working with Brad

Alluding to their relationship, she added: "Things happen for different reasons. You know, why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel the way about it we did when we made it? I'm not sure." The star also opened up about her early life, and admitted that the "one odd negative" of having actor parents and growing up in Hollywood was the expectation that she would become an actress. She explained: "A lot people in this town think that being an actor is the greatest thing in the world and the best thing to be, so you're pushed to be that before you really are able to consider other ways of life, and that somehow is this natural thing that everyone should want."

READ: Angelina Jolie pens open letter on women's rights

Brad, meanwhile, has previously spoken about the couple's split in a frank interview with GQ, saying: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it." He later told Press Association that the pair were "figuring out the new configuration of our family" as co-parents of their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.