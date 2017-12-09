Loading the player...

With Christmas just around the corner, we asked Kirstie Allsopp her best tip to handle the big day with ease! In a pre-recorded video for HELLO! Online's advent calendar, the Location, Location, Location presenter revealed that it's tradition in her household to eat their roast dinner in the evening instead of lunchtime. "On the day it starts quite early because both my boys and me are passionate believers in Father Christmas and the stocking is probably the most exciting part of our day," she shared.

Elaborating further, Kirstie added: "I've slightly now gone with my other half's Christmas traditions. He eats at six, so that's after the Queen's speech, and so you have a big breakfast, a snacky lunch, and it takes off the stress. So I'm now recommending a big Christmas supper at 6pm or 7pm." She added: "The stress is off you and you can cook the turkey when you want, you don't have to spend the whole morning fussing about with the cooking, you can enjoy Christmas with the kids, and then start thinking about dinner at lunch time."

Last month, the 46-year-old revealed that she has been left in charge of bringing the party's alcoholic beverages this year – and will even be making her special festive cocktail. Speaking to HELLO! Online, Kirstie revealed: "The Andersen family all contribute to the festivities this year. But rumour has it I am in charge of bringing the booze, so I will do my Christmas cocktail from home in Devon, which will included red wine, pudding wine, Champagne and apple juice." When asked if she's already started the preparations, Kirstie replied: "Well you always do one [cocktail] slightly different, I haven't planned it yet as it's November. Even I, who plans ahead, have not quite planned the Christmas cocktail yet."

