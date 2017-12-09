Catherine Zeta-Jones shares birthday message for father in law Kirk Douglas as he turns 101 The star posted a heart-warming picture on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid a loving tribute to her father in law Kirk Douglas on his 101st birthday. The actress took to her Instagram page to share a special message for the legendary actor and father of her movie star husband, Michael Douglas. Catherine posted a fun birthday photo of the pair smiling as Kirk sat on her lap. Catherine wrote: "101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero."

Catherine Zeta-Jones with father in law Kirk Douglas Photo Credit: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine's followers adored the photo and sweet message to Kirk, with one writing: "Wow! He is a legend! Congrats!" Another said: "Happy birthday, you're both Amazing." One fan told Catherine: "Wow, I bet he has some amazing stories!" While another said, "Wow!!! I am speechless! 101!!!"

No doubt Kirk will be celebrating his birthday in style. When he turned 100 last year, he marked the occasion in true Hollywood fashion. Kirk's famous A list family and friends turned up to the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate the special day, including son, Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, who were joined by their children, Dylan, 16 and Carys, 13. Also in attendance were Steven Spielberg, Arthur Cohn and Jeffrey Katzenberg - the CEO of DreamWorks Animation.

Last night was an amazing and memorable night, where I was honored with the Anne Douglas Award at the Vision of Legacy Gala. So lovely to be with our family for such an important evening on behalf of the Los Angeles Mission! #lamission A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Kirk's career started when he won a scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Acts, where Lauren Bacall was a fellow student. Within a decade Kirk had earned three Oscar nominations, for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956). He has donated millions to charity - the last donation, on his 99th birthday, was $15 million to a centre for Alzheimer’s patients.

LOOK: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable throwback photo of her as a baby

Catherine often posts photos of her father in law on her social media pages, showing the close relationship they share. The mum-of-two recently posted a photo of herself and Kirk at the Vision of Legacy Gala. She wrote: "Last night was an amazing and memorable night, where I was honoured with the Anne Douglas Award at the Vision of Legacy Gala. So lovely to be with our family for such an important evening on behalf of the Los Angeles Mission! #lamission."