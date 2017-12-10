Loading the player...

Candice Brown reveals the surprising gift she is hoping for this Christmas!

By her own admission, Candice Brown has had the "best year ever" – and so when it comes to Christmas gifts, the former Great British Bake Off star is keeping things surprisingly simple. "Maybe a Minion?" she told HELLO! as she opened up about her Christmas plans in our exclusive advent calendar. "I'd love a Minion, and probably a onesie…" The 32-year-old, who is set to appear in the new series of Dancing on Ice, also shared her plans for the festive season, and revealed that – unsurprisingly – food is an important part of the festivities.

"I love all the things you can pick on throughout the day," she shared. "So you start in the morning, have a really good breakfast, then you kind of pick. Then we have our big lunch, or in our case it's usually dinner, then we open presents after the starter, then we have the full dinner, and then we just pick, all the cold meats. Then boxing day, we usually have dim sum, bubble and squeak and all that… Loads of picky bits, and enough food to feed anyone that pops in and who brings their family along as well!"

Candice Brown announced her engagement to Liam Macaulay in October

It certainly has been a special 12 months for Candice. Having been crowned winner of GBBO 2016, she announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Liam Macaulay in October, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "I get emotional because it's been such an amazing year," Candice told HELLO!. "I feel very lucky. I've had such incredible opportunities – Bake Off opened so many doors – and to top it off he puts a ring on it."

The star is also gearing up for the start of Dancing on Ice, which returns to screens in January. Speaking last month, as her place in the competition was announced, Candice admitted: "It's nerve-wracking! I started my training today. I take my first steps on the ice later on, my friends call me Bambi on Ice and that's just normal day-to-day!"

