Max Clifford dies aged 74 after collapsing in cell The former celebrity publicist has passed away, according to reports

Former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died in hospital aged 74. A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman told The Guardian that he collapsed in his cell at Littlehey prison in Cambridgeshire and passed away on Sunday. A spokesperson said: “HMP Littlehey prisoner Maxwell Clifford died in hospital on 10 December 2017. As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent prisons and probation ombudsman. Our condolences are with Mr Clifford’s family at this difficult time.” The Mail reports that Max collapsed in his cell on Thursday and suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday.

Max was serving an eight year prison sentence for sexual assaults which took place between 1977 and 1984. He was found guilty of the assaults in 2014, after detectives launched a string of investigations into household names as part of the Yewtree Operation following the Jimmy Saville scandal. Various women came forward separately to claim they were abused between.

Prior to his arrest, Max was hailed as a successful PR guru. In a career spanning more than 40 years, he represented clients such as Simon Cowell, Rebecca Loos and Jade Goody.