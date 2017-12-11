Victoria Beckham falls ill after family ice skating trip The star took to Instagram with a photo of her looking poorly

Victoria Beckham was left feeling snowed under on Saturday after hinting she was poorly on social media. The mother-of-four took to Instagram to post a photo of herself sprawled on the sofa covered beneath a brightly coloured blanket writing "I'm never sick". The picture was posted after the 43-year-old had returned from a family day out at London's Natural History museum ice rink. She had visited with her husband David and three of their kids; 15-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and six-year-old Harper.

The photograph shows the fashion designer with a red nose and an emoji of gritted teeth running alongside it. Fortunately, if her Instagram stories video has anything to go by, it seems that Harper may well have been giving her positive energy vibes through her crystals.

Victoria Beckham revealed she was feeling under the weather after an ice skating trip

Noticeably missing from the family affair earlier in the day was David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn. The 19-year-old is currently living in New York whilst studying photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design. But even though he is miles away, the young photographer still enjoyed and ice skating date earlier in the week with girlfriend Chloe Moretz in New York's Central Park.

The family had fun at the National History Museum's ice rink

Brooklyn shared a picture of their romatic evening, showing Chloe in the middle of the ice rink wrapped up warmly in a black puffer jacket and wearing her skates. He simply captioned the photo: "Beautiful", followed by a red heart emoji.