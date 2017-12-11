Ant and Dec reveal what's next after I'm a Celebrity finishes on a high Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo won the 2017 series

Ant and Dec have revealed what's next on the cards now that I'm a Celebrity has finished for the year. Unsurprisingly, after a hectic three weeks of filming in Australia, the pair are catching up on some much-deserved rest. Taking to Twitter after Sunday night's finale, Dec tweeted: "Well that's that for another year. Thanks for your company these last 3 weeks, we've loved it, hope u have too. Now to catch up on some sleep! D #ImACeleb." The pair also posed for a photo with this year's winner, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, who was victoriously crowned Queen of the Jungle. "Congratulations @ToffTalks," they wrote.

Viewers were quick to praise Ant and Dec for their TV appearance, with many glad to see Ant back in the spotlight following his stay in rehab earlier this summer. "Great job lads. Great to see #Ant back on top form," one fan wrote, while a second agreed: "One of the highlights of this season has been seeing Ant looking fit, healthy and happy." Fans won't have to wait for too long as the popular double act, both 42, will return to screens in February to present Saturday Night Takeaway.

Sunday night saw reality TV star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo crowned Queen of the Jungle. The Made in Chelsea star, who was reportedly the lowest-paid celebrity on this year's series, was over the moon to win, beating fellow campmates Jamie Lomas and Iain Lee.

The 23-year-old had been odds-on favourite to win the show, but admitted she was shocked to win. "I don't know what to say. I didn't think anyone would like me! Sorry I'm so taken aback. I'm so shocked," she said. Scarlett Moffatt, who won last year's series, was on hand to present Toff with her crown, and told her: "It's girls like you that make me feel proud to be a young woman, I am so proud of you."