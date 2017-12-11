Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sophia gets a puppy in her advent calendar – see photo Sophia, three, posed with her new puppy on Instagram

Tamara Ecclestone's daughter is one lucky girl. The three-year-old received the best gift that many youngsters want at Christmas – a real puppy! Sophia, or Fifi as she's called by her parents, was pictured hugging her new four-legged friend as she stood in front of her epic doll house advent calendar. "Welcome to the family Cutie Alan Ecclestone Rutland x," Tamara wrote. Fans were astounded by the generous gift, with one writing: "Wow in her advent calendar!! Never thought I'd be jealous of a child but this one's life is unbelievable lol." Another asked, "Best advent calendar gift ever?!" while a third joked: "Was Alan wrapped?"

Tamara, 33, recently invited HELLO! into her home, where she showcased her stunning Christmas decorations. She and husband Jay Rutland live in their Kensington mansion, with daughter Sophia. This year, the Formula1 heiress revealed how she has passed down an important family tradition to her daughter – putting the star on the top of the Christmas tree, just like she used to do with her own dad Bernie. "It's so nice for those traditions to be passed down. Fifi loved decorating the tree but she was most excited about climbing on the ladder with Jay. The most dangerous part!" she said.

And while Sophia has an incredible advent calendar gift to open each day, Tamara admitted that she's currently struggling with Fifi's gift requests. "It's a bit of a tricky one because she's asking for a real unicorn. I'm not sure what to do," Tamara sighed. "A friend told me about a book where it says that unicorns can't be captured, so I think I'll have to buy it and read it to her."

Despite having a limitless bank balance, it's the little things that count. "Jay and I have decided not to go nuts with stuff for ourselves," she added. "Although Jay is so thoughtful and sweet and he always gets things that are personalised or mean something. The most romantic thing he's ever given me was last Christmas – he made me a DVD of when I was pregnant, when Fifi was born and the first few years of her life with music and stuff, and he edited it all together with footage from our camcorder. Gifts like that are way nicer to me than, say, a handbag."