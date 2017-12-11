Eamonn Holmes gets fans talking after introducing them to his lookalike brother The This Morning host asked his followers to guess who was the older sibling

Eamonn Holmes and his brother Brian sure look alike! The TV presenter shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram account over the weekend, and got fans talking after asking them to guess who was the oldest. The This Morning host captioned the image: "This is my brother Brian…But is he my Wee Brother or my Big Brother? We have a bet on the vote." Guesses soon came in the comments section, with the majority of fans believing Brian to be the oldest. "Older, still handsome just you like, though you can see the similarities," one wrote. "I think he is your older brother as you are taller and younger brothers tend to be the tallest," another added. A third offered their safe theory – ensuring neither Eamonn nor Brian were offended: "Twins."

Eamonn Holmes with his brother Brian

The This Morning host asked fans to guess who was older

Eamonn - who is married to Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford – grew up in Belfast with four brothers and previously opened up about his close relationship with them. Talking to The Guardian, the father-of-four disclosed: "My brothers and I are very close. Growing up, the lack of space meant we were like bear cubs or dogs that were always biting and nipping at each other, but not now. Today they are my best friends and that's the same for all of us; we love each other's company, we love being with each other, we indulge heavily in, what they call in Belfast, the banter or the craic."

Eamonn and his four brothers celebrated Christmas early over the weekend

Eamonn looks like he had a wonderful day with Brian and his three other brothers – Leonard, Colm, and Conor. The siblings spent the day together on Sunday for an early Christmas gathering, making for an ideal photo opportunity. "Brothers Christmas gathering," Eamonn titled the snap. Meanwhile, Eamonn's family Christmas with wife Ruth Langsford sounds like it has already been organised, thanks to Ruth's organisation skills. The TV presenter told HELLO! Online that she had already done her Christmas prep, having started shopping in September. "I am that woman who is buying Christmas cards and wrapping paper in September when it comes into the shops, I don’t complain about that I love Christmas," she said.