Emma Willis goes on a date with 'naughty' husband Matt The showbiz couple enjoyed a festive day out over the weekend

Emma Willis and her husband Matt got into the Christmas spirit on Sunday when they paid a visit to Santa's grotto. The celebrity couple took the opportunity to pose for a photo with the big man himself after the paid a trip to Lapland UK in Ascot, Berkshire - although it doesn’t sound like Matt was as pleased about it as his wife! Emma explained in the caption of the image that while she was told she was on the good list, Matt hadn’t quite made the cut. She joked: "Yep. Just made the big man. I'm on the good list!! @mattjwillis however, was not so lucky. Naughty, naughty, veeeery naughty.."

It is likely that Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, had gone to Lapland UK with their three children; eight-year-old Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace. The loved up couple - who tied the knot in 2008 - celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary this summer, and are still managing to surprise each other with romantic gestures.

Emma and Matt Willis paid a trip to see Santa!

Matt previously revealed to HELLO! Online that he managed to make Emma cry after giving her the best surprise on her birthday this year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

Emma, meanwhile, previously opened up to HELLO! Online about their spontaneous date nights. The TV star said: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"