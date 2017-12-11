Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan marks Kirk Douglas' 101st birthday in the sweetest way Dylan Douglas is the son of Catherine and Michael Douglas

It looks like Kirk Douglas had a wonderful time celebrating his birthday over the weekend! The Hollywood icon turned 101 on Saturday, and his grandson Dylan made sure to mark the special occasion. The 17-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram, which showed him planting a kiss on Kirk's cheek. Besides the sweet picture, Dylan wrote: "Love you with all my heart Pappy." Dylan's famous mum Catherine Zeta-Jones also paid tribute to the legendary actor. The Chicago actress posted a fun birthday photo of the pair smiling as Kirk sat on her lap. Catherine wrote: "101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero."

Kirk Douglas with his doting grandson Dylan - son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

This isn’t the first time that Dylan has paid tribute to his granddad. The teenager posted a fun video of Kirk dancing to mark his 100th birthday last December, with Dylan's laughter heard from behind the camera. The doting grandson captioned the footage: "Happy 100th Pappy love you with all my heart (I swear he's not crazy)."

If last year's birthday is anything to go by, Kirk and his family will certainly have pulled out all the stops for his special birthday. In 2016, Kirk's 100th birthday was celebrated in true Hollywood fashion. Guests turned up to the Beverly Hills Hotel to mark the big day, including Steven Spielberg and Arthur Cohn. Michael Douglas led the speeches, telling guests: “I owe a lot of my career and success to him.” Giving an insight into family life in the Douglas household, he continued: "“He is always asking about what kind of father he was. Dad, you are an amazing, amazing father.”

Kirk with his family on his 100th birthday last December

Kirk's career started when he won a scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Acts, where Lauren Bacall was a fellow student. Within a decade Kirk had earned three Oscar nominations, for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956). He has donated millions to charity - the last donation, on his 99th birthday, was $15 million to a centre for Alzheimer’s patients.