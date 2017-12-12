Loading the player...

GBBO's Andrew and Selasi reveal plans for Christmas! Watch the bakers talk through upcoming festive rituals!

Great British Bake Off stars Andrew Smyth and Selasi Gbormittah got into a festive spirit as they spoke about their upcoming Christmas Day plans in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar.

Comically dressed as Father Christmas figure, (complete with beard!) Selasi explains that "For me, Christmas day is about cooking loads of food, and eating it." We couldn’t agree more! He cheekily adds that he is looking forward to "passing out in front of the TV!"

Selasi's co-star Andrew is in an equally hilarious mood, as he shares that he is "planning to crash Selasi's house this Christmas and have lots of lovely Ghanaian food!" The two friends talk about what they really want for Christmas, and Andrew states jovially that Selasi is all he wants for the Yuletide period! Selasi has a slightly more sentimental answer; he states: "Just to be happy!"