Holly Willoughby's fans have spotted a 'ghost' in her family Instagram photo! Can you see the spooky apparition?...

Holly Willoughby's fans are convinced they have spotted a ghost hiding in a recent Instagram photo of her three children. The 36-year-old This Morning presenter recently shared a sweet snapshot showing Harry, eight, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester playing together in the snow. But eagle-eyed onlookers were quick to identify a spooky spirit lurking in the background. Many of Holly's followers took to the comments section to insist they could see a doll-like face in profile on the star's garden wall. "Anyone else notice a face on the garden wall?" one asked. "OMG I see that too. A small girl in a bonnet?" a second replied. A third added: "Zoom in as far as you can on the white bit of the wall (right hand side of the tree). It's just below the red bricks on the right hand side. It's only little but looks like a doll's face looking to the side."

Holly has previously admitted she is "terrified" of ghosts, and earlier this year revealed how she had refused to use the bathroom in a house she once shared with husband Dan Baldwin because she was convinced it was haunted. "I was so scared I had to leave the house," she told the Mirror. "We'd been to see The Woman in Black, me and Dan. Where we were living at the time there was only a bathroom upstairs. I came downstairs to say goodbye to him as he was going to work. I was in my pyjamas and he went. I looked upstairs and thought, 'I can't go up there in case she's up there'.

Followers insisted they could see a doll-like face on the star's garden wall

"I needed the loo. The only way I could do it was to go to the dirty laundry washing bin in the kitchen, put on filthy clothes and drive to Sainsbury's, which was where the nearest toilet was. It really affects me that much. I don't like it."

Holly's original Instagram photo showed her three children making the most of the recent snowfall; alongside the snapshot she wrote: "Let it snow let it snow let it snow... ⛄ Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol!" The star's followers adored the wintery snap, with one writing: "Hope they have a lovely time, got to enjoy it whilst it lasts #makingmemories xx." Another fan told Holly: "Beautiful Holly...love the way you are so grounded & protect you beautiful children from media xx you're a beautiful mum xxx."

