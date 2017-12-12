Rochelle Humes reveals daughter gets jealous when her and Marvin share a kiss Saturdays singer Rochelle and husband Marvin like a smooch under the mistletoe

With the Christmas mistletoe out, it's the perfect opportunity to kiss with the person you love. But it's not that simple for Rochelle and Marvin Humes, who struggle to share a seasonal smooch whentheir daughter Alaia-Mai is around. "Alaia just wants to get involved, she gets really jealous. She is like, 'Kiss me!'" Rochelle told HELLO! Online exclusively. "She is not too embarrassed yet. But is probably not far off."

Marvin, meanwhile, revealed that their four-year-old is on her very best behaviour at the moment. "She is so good at the minute and is super well behaved every day. If she does anything naughty, Santa calls straight away on the phone," he said.

"She loves it," Rochelle added. "It's just exciting and it's special now, she really understands it, so it makes it a lot more special."

RELATED: Rochelle Humes' daughter gives her a makeover

And as the married couple of five years prepare to settle into their festive celebrations, Marvin spoke about his important role this Christmas time. "I provide the music and make the drinks," he said.

Rochelle added: "Yes, he likes to get everyone tipsy and play the music. He thinks he is the best host by doing that, but we will let him think that!"

Sharing the love this Christmas, Rochelle, 28, and Marvin, 32, are attempting to break the Guinness World Records record for 'Most couples kissing under the mistletoe'.

"I think it's going to be cool, it is safe to say I am very competitive and Roch is as well," Marvin told HELLO! Online. "It's Christmas time, everyone is going to be in great mood, great spirit so it is cool to be a part of it."

MORE: Marvin Humes shows off body transformation after dramatic weight loss

Costa Coffee is attempting to break the Guinness World Records record for 'Most couples kissing under the mistletoe (multiple venues)' at 6.30pm on 14 December. Rochelle and Marvin will be hosting from Westfield Stratford City. Other sites across the UK will also be taking part. All participants should arrive from 6:00pm. Further information is available at the Costa Facebook page.