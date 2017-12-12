Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are reunited - see how they celebrated The couple have spent the past eight months apart due to busy work schedules

They have spent the past eight months apart due to conflicting work schedules, but Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were finally reunited this week. The ex-TOWIE star, who has been in Los Angeles hosting celebrity series Extra, took to his Instagram to share a post on their "idyllic" evening - which showed the couple enjoy a delicious meal whilst watching Christmas television. Showing his fans around his festive-decorated living room, Mark wrote: "How I've waited for this moment", alongside an emoji of a loved-up couple.

The TV presenter has been living in LA while Michelle, 30, has been travelling the world for Our Girl; shooting locations have include Nepal, South Africa and Malaysia. Mark, 30, recently paid tribute to his wife, telling his Twitter followers: "Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones, working ridiculous hours in ridiculous conditions @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day. I'm so proud of you, words can't even explain. It's going to be the best Christmas ever!! I love you so much my little trooper x."

The tweet came shortly after Michelle confessed that she had no idea she would be away from home for so long. The actress revealed that she signed the contract for the third season of Our Girl before it was event commissioned. Speaking to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw, she explained: "I wasn't 100 per cent there would be another series but I signed the option for there to be another. Obviously the first time it was for five episodes but this time it was for 12 so it's overly doubled."

She added: "I didn't know that at the time either. It's been a long, long filming schedule. I was away for three months last time and this time I was in South Africa for three months and then I had three weeks off then I was in Malaysia for three months. So over all I was away for seven months. It was a long time being away from home. I had to do it, the contract was signed. Book me a flight!"