Shirley Ballas reveals Christmas plans with son Mark The Strictly Come Dancing judge has one son with her ex-husband Corky

Shirley Ballas is looking forward to some mother-son bonding time over Christmas. The Strictly Come Dancing judge has given fans a glimpse into her Christmas Day festivities as one of the stars of our celebrity advent calendar. "A tradition I have on Christmas morning," she said. "My son has always been the one that cooks the breakfast and I am always the one in the evening attempting to cook the beautiful Christmas dinner. And during the day we just have a nice snore, a nice relax and watch a movie."

Shirley shares one son Mark, also a professional ballroom dancer, with her ex-husband Corky. While Shirley is best known for sitting on the Strictly panel alongside Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, her 31-year-old son Mark has been competing as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

The 'Queen of the Ballroom' recently opened up to HELLO! about joining Strictly this year as the head judge. "It's my job to slot into the panel but I didn't have to try to too hard because it just kind of clicked. It's a laugh a minute, actually," she said. "I have known Bruno for 11 years and I love him to bits. Craig is a big soft pussycat and Darcey is very mothering and very sweet."

In the interview, twice-married Shirley admits that she would like to find love again and has tried online dating, with a brief spell on match.com. Currently 'completely' single after her last relationship ended two-and-a-half years ago, she said: "If I was in a relationship again it would have to be with somebody that really cared about me, who was kind, caring and loving."

