Carol McGiffin raises eyebrows with comments about Andrea McLean's wedding The former Loose Women star was not invited to the nuptials

Carol McGiffin has revealed she wasn't invited to the wedding of her former Loose Women colleague, Andrea McLean. Andrea tied the knot with partner Nick Feeney on 30 November – and while a number of her work mates attended the star-studded bash, Carol was excluded from the guest list. This week, she spoke about the snub in her Best magazine column, and raised a few eyebrows with her comments. The 57-year-old wrote: "My old Loose Women mucker Andrea McLean got married last week, so congratulations to her and her new husband Nick. I'm ecstatic for them both, even though I wasn't invited to the wedding…!"

Carol continued: "She looked radiantly happy, as did he, so it's all good. What's not good though, is that Andrea's managed to squeeze in two weddings in less time than I've been engaged to Mark, which is a bit embarrassing to say the least!" Carol has been engaged to Mark Cassidy since 2008, while Andrea married and divorced her second husband, Steve Toms, between 2009 and 2011.

Carol wasn't the only Loose Women panellist not to make the guest list for Andrea's wedding; Katie Price was also not in attendance. Among those who did celebrate with the happy couple were Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson, Saira Khan, Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Stacey Solomon. Saira shared a photo of the bride surrounded by her colleagues, which she captioned: "Our girl @andreamclean1 @loosewomen got married today – hip, hip hooray!"

Andrea and her partner Nick Feeney were married on 30 November

Last week, Andrea revealed that a very important family member had been forced to miss her nuptials – the couple's pet dog Jackson. The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her beloved pet, writing: "So happy to be picking up the most important member of our family today. Last week, two days before our wedding, our beautiful boy Jackson collapsed. He was rushed to North Downs Specialist Referrals where he was operated on."

She continued: "It has been a week of tears; of happiness and joy, sadness and worry! Thank you NDSF for looking after our boy, he is now going to be loved back to health by our very relieved family. #familydog #dogsofinstagram #ourboy #love."