Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Christmas tradition revealed - and you will want to copy them! The couple have 30 matching outfits for the festive period

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are having a ball living out a "nuts" holiday fashion tradition they picked up from their hometown. The Detroit natives are huge fans of Christmas and part of their celebration every year involves wearing the same outfits. "We're both nuts about Christmas," Dax tells Us Weekly. "We have about 30 matching outfits that start at the end of November."

The Idiocracy actor admits although he and wife Kristen go all out to coordinate over the holidays, he is such a huge fan of their hometown tradition, he likes to match his other half whenever possible.

"We're both from Detroit and everyone in Detroit goes to a theme park called Cedar Point in Ohio," Dax explains. "That's like our closest theme park. And for whatever reason couples always dress the same at Cedar Point. And I think that made a real mark on both Bell and I. When (an) opportunity presents itself we love dressing the same."

The couple's daughters, Lincoln and Delta, have enjoyed watching the pair's clothing coordination extravaganza and the children are now taking part in their parents' tradition.

"(Matching clothing) extended to our kids," Dax laughs. "And now our kids also love to dress the same as us. On Halloween I had to match the two-year-old's costume and Kristen had to match the four-year-old's." He adds: "We all want a buddy in our house. You have to have a buddy."

Shepard still encourages his children to have "individual flare" yet when the occasion calls for it, he explains, "We sprint towards the matching outfits."