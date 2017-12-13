Robbie Williams explains how Cameron Diaz 'saved' his marriage to wife Ayda Field The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in August

It seems Cameron Diaz played cupid in Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's relationship! During an appearance on Wednesday's Lorraine, the British singer revealed how the Hollywood actress made him realise that Ayda was the women for him. "I split up with Ayda three times," he told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "The third time I was out one evening and I was with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz and I was talking about this girl was just split up with. And Cameron said, 'Sounds like it's not over.'"

Cameron Diaz saved Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's relationship

Elaborating further, he explained: "In that instant, something clicked, it was like Sliding Doors and I thought we should get married. So I got in a car and went to her door and that's the moment I committed to her." In August, Robbie and Ayda celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot at the singer's Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

Loading the player...

Why Robbie Williams and wife Ayda spent their 7th wedding anniversary apart

Last year, Ayda opened up about Cameron's involvement in the couple's relationship following a huge argument. "A few months into our relationship, we had a break-up. Well we had a couple of break-ups actually," the presenter revealed on Loose Women. "He went to the Chateau Marmont and got talking to Cameron Diaz. While they were talking, she said to him, 'You obviously still love your girlfriend, you need to go home to her.' And he did. I always have a special place for her in my heart now."

The couple tied the knot in 2010

STORY: Ayda Field opens up about Robbie Williams' anxiety

Robbie and Ayda are the proud parents to five-year-old daughter Teddy, and three-year-old son Charlton. At the time of their wedding, Robbie gushed about his new wife in HELLO!: "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take… I'm the happiest man alive." He added: "She makes me want to be a better person. And in the process, I have become a better person."