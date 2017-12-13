Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley reveals meeting Prince William and Prince Harry was 'awkward' The Princes are known to be huge Star Wars fans

She may be the star of a huge movie franchise, but that didn't stop Daisy Ridley from getting "nervous" when she was introduced to Prince William and Prince Harry during the filming of the latest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. Speaking at a press conference in London on Wednesday, the 25-year-old, who plays lead character Rey, told HELLO! Online that the introduction was "awkward". She shared: "I'm not great at small talk so I found it a bit awkward at first."

Daisy Ridley said was 'awkward' meeting Princes William and Harry

But Daisy confessed that it was more important for the royals to meet the crew behind the camera, who have "worked harder that the actors". She explained: "The thing I think is wonderful is that there are so many people - we're just on the poster but there are thousands of people who have worked harder than we have. To take them round the creature workshop and the props and costumes place. For the people who aren't usually publicly recognised for the work they do, for them to have [met them] felt pretty cool for me."

When co-star Mark Hamill, who is known for playing Luke Skywalker in the franchise, was asked about meeting the princes, the American star revealed he took the opportunity to ask whether his character is royalty. "I used the opportunity to try and solve something that had been bothering me since Return of the Jedi," he said. "They told me that Carrie [Fisher] and I were brother and sister, I said 'Wait a minute, if Luke is Princess Leia's brother doesn't that make me royalty?'

The royals were at the premiere of The Last Jedi on Wednesday

"But [Carrie] said, 'No!' so I told that I was only asking. So when I met the princes I said, 'I really want your opinion on this, my mother was Queen Amidala, my father is Lord Vader, my sister is Princess Leia, doesn't that make me royalty?'" However, it seems both William and Harry could not give the actor a direct answer. He added: "Unfortunately there was a split decision because William said yes, Harry said 'I need more information', I said, 'Darn it'." Elaborating further, Mark joked: "I need the information to rub it in Carrie's nose. It's been going on for forty years."

During the set visit, it's believed that Prince Harry and Prince William had cameo roles in the film. Last April, HELLO! reported that the royals visited Pinewood Studios on an all access tour of the Star Wars set. The brothers were fascinated as they explored the backstage area, and showed off their sibling rivalry with a playful lightsaber duel.