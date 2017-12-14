Strictly's Shirley Ballas joins HELLO! at exclusive theatre club Rosie Nixon and fashion designer Tabitha Webb hosted an exclusive reception of An American In Paris

HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon and her friend and fashion designer Tabitha Webb have hosted an exclusive reception of An American In Paris, currently showing at the Dominion Theatre in London''s West End until 6th January. VIP guests at the exclusive event included Shirley Ballas, who took time off from preparing for Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing Final to treat her mum to a trip to the theatre. Two lucky competition winners were joined by the likes of Chloe Gill, Laura Hamilton, Lucy Verasamy, as they sipped on champagne before taking their seats to watch the critically-acclaimed musical.

Shirley Ballas with her mum

Editor-in-chief Rosie said: "I have been keen to see An American in Paris for some time, and what better way than in the company of some special guests at our inaugural HELLO! Theatre Club at the Dominion Theatre. The show was absolutely spectacular and even Shirley Ballas was impressed with the dancing, which means the show gets a big, round, ten out of ten from me!"

Rosie Nixon with Chloe Gill

HELLO! Theatre Club's next event will take place in February, when we host a VIP reception at the award-winning Kinky Boots. Stay tuned for your chance to win exclusive tickets!