Adele in tears as she pays tribute to Grenfell Tower fire victims The singer made a low-key appearance at St Paul’s alongside Carey Mulligan

Adele was overcome with emotion as she attended a special memorial for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire at St Paul's on Thursday. The singer was pictured in tears during the service, where she was joined by actress Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford in the 1,500-strong congregation to remember all those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Also among the mourners were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who attended to show their solidarity with the bereaved and the survivors, as well as all those who had helped on the ground at the time of the tragedy.

Duchess Kate comforts mourners at the Grenfell Tower memorial service

The service was conducted by the Bishop of Kensington, who said that he hoped the tragedy would represent a "time we learnt a new, better way". In total, 71 people lost their lives in the 14 June fire, including 18 children. Immediately after the ceremony, the royals spent time talking with many of those affected by the incident, among them Fatima Jafari, who lost her husband in the blaze. "Just tell her I am so incredibly sorry for her loss," Harry told an interpreter as Mrs Jafari began to sob.

Prince Harry also took the time to speak to members of the congregation

The Queen and her family have paid numerous visits to the site of the fire and community centres, offering their support and condolences to all those impacted by the tragedy. Adele – who was born in Tottenham, north London - has also gone out of her way to comfort the victims; at around 1am on June 15, she paid a low-key visit to the site, staying for around 15 minutes. And six days after the tragedy, she surprised firefighters when she turned up to thank them for their work, by banging on the window and offering cake. The 29-year-old star visited firefighters for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" and joined them in a minute's silence at a fire station in Chelsea.