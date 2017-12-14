Peter Kay shocks fans by abruptly cancelling comeback tour The comedian has cited "unforeseen family circumstances"

Peter Kay has apologised to fans after cancelling his comeback comedy tour. The 44-year-old comedian had been due to embark on his first tour in eight years in April 2018 – but this week he announced he was cancelling all future work engagements. Taking to Twitter, he explained: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows, and any other outstanding work commitments. My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first." He concluded: "I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

Peter Kay pictured on The Jonathan Ross Show in November

The upcoming tour had been scheduled for 112 dates in the UK and Ireland, running into 2019. There was a huge rush for tickets when they went on sale in November; those who did manage to purchase tickets are being offered refunds.

Fans have reacted to the news with dismay and concern, with speculation that the star may never take to the road again. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in November, Peter discussed the upcoming tour, and admitted it could be his last. Asked by his host why it had taken him so long to embark on another tour, he replied: "Because I don't like it. No, I do like it, but it's terrifying, standing there on stage in front of 14,000 people and trying to make them laugh. Just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should." He explained: "I like, but once in a blue moon. I should have called the tour that, Once in a Blue Moon. I don't think I'll do another after this. I'm getting on now."