Concern for Debbie McGee ahead of Strictly Come Dancing final There have been reports she may have to pull out…

Debbie McGee has sparked concern amongst fans after falling ill ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final. This week, the 59-year-old confirmed she had been struck down with a bug, telling the Daily Star: "On Tuesday I was like a zombie. I was brain dead and physically washed out." The publication reported that Strictly bosses were worried that Debbie may be too ill to perform in Saturday's show, and are desperately hoping that she is able to recover in time. Thankfully, Debbie seems optimistic about the final. A representative for the star told the Express: "Debbie has been feeling under the weather this week, but it will not affect her appearing in the final at the weekend."

STORY: Guess which star has been excluded from the Strictly live tour?

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice are 2017 Strictly Come Dancing finalists

Debbie and her partner Giovanni Pernice have been tirelessly practicing their three dance routines ahead of the grand finale – which will see them go head-to-head with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec, and Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones for the chance to lift the famous Glitterball Trophy. On top of that, Debbie has also been busy with pantomime rehearsals; she has a starring role in Beauty and the Beast at York's Grand Opera Hotel.

STORY: Debbie McGee and Strictly's Giovanni Pernice further fuel romance rumours

A source told the Sun: "It's been Debbie and Giovanni’s toughest week. It all got a bit much. There have been tears. Debbie has had to combine full days of Beauty with intense dance rehearsals in the evening. Gio has been pushing her to make sure her performance is the best it can be on Saturday. With this being the week before the final, the pressure is well and truly on. She's absolutely exhausted, but she's confident she'll be able to pull it off on Saturday."