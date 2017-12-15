Matt Willis shares lovely rare snap of wife Emma with their kids: 'I love everything about this' It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Willis household!

There's no denying that he is a doting father and a loving husband, and with Christmas just around the corner, Matt Willis is making the most of some family time. The 34-year-old shared a beautiful picture of his wife and their children looking all snug in their pyjamas whilst watching the snow on their garden lawn. "I LOVE everything about this," the Busted singer wrote in the caption. Matt and his TV presenter wife Emma have been together since 2005, and share three children together; Isabelle, eight, Ace, six, and Trixie, one.

Emma Willis with her three children

The British musician has teamed with fellow McBusted band member Tom Fletcher this Christmas. The pair are due to co-star in the Christmasaurus, the musical adaptation of Tom's bestselling novel of the same name. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, Matt revealed how his kids were excited to see him in the show, saying: "Isabelle was grilling me on words last night. She was, she didn't do a very good job… My kids love this book, that's why I said yes straight away because we read it to them before Christmas, we read a chapter a night leading up to Christmas and it was a really special moment, we all loved it and we had a really good time. I did the voices of all the characters and really went to town! So I got the text and was like, 'Yes!' My kids are going to lose their minds when they find out I'm playing the hunter so they're very excited."

Exclusive: Tom Fletcher and Matt Willis talk to HELLO! about fatherhood

Matt also chatted about what he was getting his kids for Christmas, revealing that he's known what to get Ace for a year. He said: "After Christmas last year we went to Smiths with his voucher he got from somebody and he wanted this Monster High house thing, he's obsessed with this programme called Monster High, he loves it. This house is like £100 so I was like, 'No mate you can't have that. This is just like a casual Thursday going to Smiths to buy a toy day, that's like a proper present. I'm so stoked to get him his house."