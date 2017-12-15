Louise Redknapp's fans support her after 'controversial' It Takes Two performance The former Strictly star was spotted wearing her wedding ring

Louise Redknapp's fans have rallied around her after the singer came under fire for her performance on Strictly's spin-off It Takes Two. The Eternal bandmember took to the stage to sing her 2000 hit track 2 Faced, which contains a swear word, leaving some viewers at home shocked. Louise and the BBC show were criticised for airing her expletive lyrics before the watershed period.

"Family programme? Not today! Louise Redknapp singing lyrics. Time to find the remote control," one viewer complained on Twitter. Another wrote, "Thanks #ItTakesTwo not appropriate for before 7pm" while a third commented: "Young impressionable peeps watching..."

Louise's lyrics contained an expletive word

However, Louise was inundated with support from her loyal fans, who were more than excited to see the mother-of-two make her comeback. "Yes... loved this back in the day & still love it now! Great performance tonight Louise, it really was nostalgic!" wrote one fan, while a second tweeted: "Great to see you singing on our tv screens again. Looking forward to your upcoming gigs."

Louise was clearly thrilled to be back on stage, as she shared a photo on Twitter after the show, thanking It Takes Two for having her. "So much fun #nostalgia #twofaced it’s been 15 years since I’ve done that," she wrote. The 43-year-old is going on tour later this month, just before Christmas, and will continue with more performances in January.

The singer performed on It Takes Two

While the singer has been clouded by reports of her marriage breakdown, Louise chose to still wear her wedding ring for her TV performance. Her husband Jamie, however, was spotted without his band as he enjoyed a night out at a boxing gala in London on Wednesday. Louise reportedly filed for divorce in October with a source telling the Sun: "There's no going back." The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, are reportedly set to reach an amicable agreement over custody of their two boys.

Jamie has hinted that this Christmas won't be a family affair amid his marriage woes with Louise. The sportsman told Metro.co.uk that he'll be working over the festive period. He said: "To be honest, Christmas is such a busy time with the football and everything, I'm working. I've just had my schedule through and I'm working Boxing Day on Sky." Even though Jamie will be hard at work, the dad-of-two confessed he's still "looking forward" to getting into the Christmas spirit.